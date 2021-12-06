Pepsico's Patent On Potato Variety Grown For Lay's Chips Revoked By India

A patent on a potato variety cultivated solely for PepsiCo's Lay's potato chips has been revoked by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority. The committee agreed with activist Kavitha Kuruganti that PepsiCo could not claim a patent on a seed variety. PepsiCo sued certain Gujarati farmers in 2019 for farming the FC5 potato variety, alleging patent infringement.