People With These Blood Groups More Likely To Get COVID-19

There are number of infectious diseases but some of them turn as epidemic whereas few other turn into pandemic. Now, India is dealing with second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The number of deaths are increasing on a high note in the country. In the second wave of coronavirus, people are dying due to lack of oxygen.

Now, The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has published a research paper which suggested that people with AB and B blood groups are more vulnerable to the dangerous coronavirus compared to other blood groups. It is said that people with O blood group were the least affected by the virus. The research report is based on nationwide seropositivity survey conducted by CSIR.

Another finding is that non-vegetarians are more susceptible to COVID-19 than vegetarians. The high fiber content in vegetarian diet helps prevent post-infection complications.

Dr Ashok Sharma, Pathologist, Agra speaking to a news daily said that the genetic structure of a person is also important. He quoted an example that Thalssemia patients are less affected by Malaria. In the same way, there are families where in everyone had tested positive for COVID-19 except one member. He further added that those with O blood group have a better immune response compared to AB and B groups.