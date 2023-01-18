People Pulse Complete Factsheet On Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday. The term of the Tripura assembly End on March 22 and has a strength of 60 members each and has a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Following is the basic factsheet for Tripura which is going to the polls on February 16

Total Assembly Seats 60

Current strength 53

BJP - 33

IPFT - 4

CPI(M) 15

Congress - 1

Vacant - 7



Total electors: 28,13,478

Alliance: BJP-IPFT, Congress-CPI(M); TMC and Tripura Motha have till date not announced any alliance with any other parties.