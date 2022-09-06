Penalty for Not Wearing Rear Seat Belt in Cars: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced at an event on Saturday that a penalty will be levied on passengers not wearing seat belts in the rear seats in cars. A notification will be issued for the same in three days, he said.

The announcement came after the recent death of former TATA Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident that took place near Mumbai. News reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The minister said, previously there was a penalty for not wearing seatbelt for the driver and co-passenger only, but we have updated the law to include rear seat passengers as well."

The minister further added that a beep sound for wearing a seatbelt will go off for the rear seats as well. This new feature will be included in all ranges of cars. The move is already in talks with several car manufacturing companies.

