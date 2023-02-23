Bengaluru: A drunk man allegedly urinated on a seat reserved for his female co-passenger on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, reminding the pee-gate incident of an Air India flight earlier this year.

The incident took place on a Mangalore-bound bus near Kiresooru Dhaba in Hubballi district. According to reports, a 30-year-old man urinated on a 20-year-old female co-passenger’s seat when the bus made a halt for dinner at a roadside dhaba in Kiresooru on Tuesday night.

As people got down the non-AC sleeper bus, which was going from Vijaypura to Mangalore, the man in an inebriated state stood up from his seat and soiled the next seat.

After having dinner, when the female passenger returned to her seat noticed urine near her seat. As she shouted, the passengers aboard the bus and the bus driver and conductor rushed to help her and confronted the drunk man. Since the man was incoherent, the bus crew made him leave the bus midway.

It’s worth mentioning here that earlier this year, a pee-gate aboard an Air India flight grabbed national headlines as a male passenger had allegedly urinated an elderly woman. The offender identified as Shankar Mishra was let go off initially, however, six weeks later, he was arrested after an uproar over the incident on social media. Last month, he was granted bail by a Delhi court.

Also Read: Disgruntled BJP Leaders Air Their Concerns to Andhra BJP In-charge Muraleedharan