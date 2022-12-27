PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti to Join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Srinagar: As the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra prepares to enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday confirmed she will be joining the Kashmir leg of Congress yatra.

“I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India,” Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Earlier, Congress party leader KC Venugopal said all leaders from major political parties like Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of J&K National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti will join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

So far, Congress yatra has covered more than 2,800 km through 10 states. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is on a nine-day winter break and it will resume on January 3 and will enter BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party has also invited all prominent non-BJP leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary to join Bharat Jodo Yatra.

