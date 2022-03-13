Paytm Founder Vijay Shekar Sharma Granted Bail

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm was arrested by Delhi Police last month in case of rash driving. He was later released on bail. Vijay Shekhar Sharma was allegedly driving a Jaguar Land Rover that hit the car of DCP (South district) outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg.

The incident took place on February 22. An FIR was filed against Vijay Shekhar Sharma after the Constable Dipak Kumar, posted as a driver with DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker has filed a complaint.

After the preliminary investigation, the cops found that the vehicle that had hit the DCP's car was registered to a company in Gurugram. The people of the company told the police that the car is with Vijay Shankar Sharma, who lives in South Delhi.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa confirmed Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by the cops in a case of rash or negligent driving and later released him on bail.

In a statement, the Paytm spokesperson said, “A complaint was filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. There was no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident."

"Media reports claiming the nature of the arrest are exaggerated, as even the complaint against the vehicle was for a minor offense under a bailable provision of law and requisite legal formalities were completed on the same day," the spokesperson added.

