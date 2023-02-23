New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a Raipur-bound flight IndiGo 6E 204 at the Delhi airport and arrested for his alleged remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

After the arrest, dozens of Congress leaders staged a protest on the tarmac and attempted to halt the IndiGo flight from taking off. Earlier in the day, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders had boarded the IndiGo flight to Raipur for a meeting of AICC in Chhattisgarh’s capital city. Moments later, Assam police arrested Pawan Khera after forcing him to exit the passenger’s flight.

Shri.@Pawankhera who was arrested in a high-handed manner on the orders of an autocratic & cowardly BJP govt speaks:

"Let's see. It's a long battle. I'm ready to fight."

The country is with you. India is a democracy. The people of the country won't tolerate autocratic rule. pic.twitter.com/bmo0R8QgeQ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) February 23, 2023

The Assam police had arrived at the Delhi airport after an FIR was filed against Khera on the basis of a BJP leader’s complaint in their state. As their leader was being taken away by the police, other Congress leaders deboarded the flight in protest and registered their protest in front of the flight.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader Pawan Khera has approached the Supreme Court. He has requested the top court to provide him relief in multiple FIRs registered against him in Assam and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Varanasi. The court has agreed to take up the petition for an urgent hearing today.

