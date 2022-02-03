Patna Railway Station Beggar Now an Entrepreneur

A Patna girl has become an inspiration for everyone across the country. The abandoned girl started from begging to somehow completing her education and now running her own business. She owns a café in Patna. The girl had a childhood filled with struggles and hardship but with her determination, she managed to reach where she is today.

The 19-year-old girl says that she does not have any idea about her real parents. She never saw them as a poor couple found her at a railway station. Her real parents abandoned her when she was little. But in life, she met many, who were ready to help her. Things became difficult many times, but she moved forward.

When she was young, Jyoti would go around begging with her adoptive parents. She would also pick up the garbage and do other jobs in order to earn money. After a few years, she lost her mother leaving her devastated.

This is when she found a volunteer organization Rambo Foundation. The organization helped her get educated. She excelled in her studies and is also a really talented painter.

Now Jyoti studies alongside running a café. She earned enough to start living in a rented house. She continues to work hard and pursue higher studies in order to make fulfill her dreams and make a career in her desired field.