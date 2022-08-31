Patna: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. He enquired about his health and his yoga routine.

Earlier in the day, KCR met with his BIhar counterpart and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and his deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. This meeting is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao met with Sri @LaluPrasadRJD at the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sri @YadavTejashwi and enquired about health and well-being of the former Bihar Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/pHzDB2ROeX — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 31, 2022

The Telangana CM’s meeting with a BJP rival Nitish Kumar is happening at a time when the BJP is aggressively campaigning to expand its base in the Southern Telugu state.



KCR believes that both the national parties (Congress and BJP) have ‘failed in developing’ the nation and hence, all the like-minded parties should come together and forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front at the national level.

KCR and his counterpart Nitish Kumar addressed a joint press conference in Patna. The Telangana chief minister called for a BJP-mukt Bharat while Nitish Kumar flayed the BJP-led Central government for its ‘excessive prachaar-prasaar (publicity)’.



“Nitish ji’s thinks that all the opposition parties have to unite and make a BJP-free India. BJP Mukt Bharat will only lead to a united and developed India. BJP is disrespecting the National flag and Mahatma Gandhi. They are following the same policies which they were opposing when not in power. They are promoting only privatisation. They are selling everything. We know BJP is the richest party. It spends the most on advertisements. Central government’s new slogan is ‘Becho India’. Central government scares the opposition. We are united against the NDA, who will be the leader, it will be decided later. We will choose one leader after the meeting,” KCR said.

CM Sri KCR along with Bihar CM Sri @NitishKumar today distributed cheques of ₹10 lakhs each to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan Valley and of ₹5 lakhs to each family of the migrant workers who died in a mishap in a scrap godown. pic.twitter.com/BBM37ZLnIg — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 31, 2022

Praising the grit and determination of the TRS leader, Nitish Kumar took a dig at the BJP which is on an overdrive to strengthen the party in Telangana.

“Your [KCR] adversaries speak a lot against you. Little do they realise what stuff you are made of. You were the one whose single-minded struggle led to the creation of Telangana. The people will never desert you,” the Bihar CM said.

Also Read: Botched Tubectomy: Sack Health Minister Harish Rao, Demands Telangana BJP

Prior to the joint press conference, KCR distributed cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to five soldiers from the Bihar state who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh in 2020.

He also gave away cheques of Rs five lakh each to family members of 12 migrant labourers from Bihar who died in a fire in Hyderabad in March.

Live: CM Sri KCR along with Bihar CM Sri @NitishKumar distributing the cheques to the bereaved families of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan Valley and families of deceased migrant workers at Patna. https://t.co/5Y6Fc4O2sp — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 31, 2022

While the state BJP dismissed the meeting of KCR with Nitish Kumar as a ‘get-together of two daydreamers’. Taking a swipe at the meeting, BJP leader leader Sushil Kumar Modi said it is a meeting of two leaders who are losing their base in their respective states and ‘desiring to become prime minister of the country.’

“It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sushil Modi leader told reporters.

