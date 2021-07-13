Patients Who Recovered From COVID Can do With Just One Dose of Sputnik Vaccine

The single-dose variant of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine has shown 94 per cent efficacy among Covid-19 patients. Scientists said that there is no evident benefit of using a second dose in previously infected individuals. However, they said that the second dose further increases antibody and neutralising capacity.

Researchers conducted a study among the health care workers in Argentina and stated that 21 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine, 94 per cent of participants developed spike-specific antibodies.

A study carried out by Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals stated that a single dose vaccine was sufficient for Covid-recovered patients. Earlier, in June, developers of Sputnik V had claimed that the vaccine is 90 per cent effective against the highly contagious Delta variant.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine that is being used in India after Covishield and Covaxin. While Sputnik Light was approved for emergency use in Russia in May, with an efficacy rate of 79.4 per cent, discussions on granting it emergency use approval in India are currently on.

The Russia vaccine is using the SARS-CoV-2's genetic instructions to build the spike protein and stores information in the double-stranded DNA. The makers developed the vaccine from adenoviruses, a kind of virus that causes cold. Researchers added the gene for Covid spike protein to two adenoviruses, engineering them to invade affected cells. The Sputnik-V derives inspiration from the adenovirus used to create a vaccine for Ebola by Johnson & Johnson.