Patients Who Died in Mumbai Fire Were On Ventilator: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those who are found responsible for the fire accident that took place in the mall which houses a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup area in the early hours of Friday.

Uddhav Thackeray said that "Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator. I offer my condolences and apologies to their families."

He further added that "The firefighters did a great job in rescuing people. However... some who were on ventilators could not be rescued. I seek forgiveness from their families."

Officials said that ten bodies were recovered so far and around 70 patients, who were being treated for the virus have been moved to safety from the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital, located on the fourth floor of a shopping mall in the Bhandup area of Mumbai.

Prime Minister tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai. I pray that the injured recover soon."

Thackeray said preliminary reports suggested the fire originated at a shop in the mall and not in the hospital. He said that whoever is at fault will be punished."

According to the reports, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to this mall for allegedly flouting fire safety norms in November last year.