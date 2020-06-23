HARIDWAR: Patanjali launched a new Ayurvedic based drug, Coronil for treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 23. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had launched this made in India coronavirus drug at a press conference at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

The drug claims to treat COVID-19 within 5 to 14 days.

Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali CEO had earlier said that a team of scientists had been working to develop a drug for the treatment of COVID-19. The drug had shown 100 per cent recovery rate on the patients on whom the drug was tested in the trials, he added.

The ayurvedic drug is made from all the ayurvedic extracts like Tulsi, Ashwagandha and Gilo.

Speaking during the launch, Ramdev said, when the whole world is looking for someone who develops medicine for COVID-19 virus, today Patanjali brand has found the first ayurvedic based drug Coronil for treatment of virus and we feel proud of it.

The Yoga Guru said that Patanjali had conducted a clinical study by testing the drug on 100 patients and 65 per cent of them tested negative within three days of taking Coronil.

He said that the rest 35 per cent of patients were also cured within seven days after taking this ayurvedic drug. Patanjali has prepared this medicine with adequate research and we are proud that this medicine has achieved 100 per cent recovery rate and zero per cent death rate, said Ramdev.

He even said that Patanjali had followed all the scientific rules with ayurvedic extracts for developing this drug Coronil to treat the coronavirus patients.