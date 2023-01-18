NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the emergency exit door of the IndiGo flight, which was allegedly opened by Tejasvi Surya, was done by mistake and he had also submitted a written apology to the airlines after the incident.

Speaking about the incident on Wednesday, the Aviation Minister without naming Tejasvi Surya, said the incident had come to light on Tuesday, and that he was stating facts that were more important, and not in response to the Opposition criticism.

The emergency exit door was opened by him by mistake when the flight was on the ground. The air crew noticed it and after all the necessary checks, the flight was cleared to take off, Scindia said. He had named himself after the incident, Scindia added.

The incident happened a month ago when a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding the flight at Chennai airport. The aircraft, which was on the ground, was subjected to mandatory engineering checks before it took off to Tiruchirapalli after some delay.

A senior official at the aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the incident was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.

Meanwhile, the IndiGo authorities released a statement and without naming him has said that the passenger immediately apologised for it. As per the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering and pressirisation checks, which caused the delay in the flight's departure.

