New Delhi: A partial solar eclipse was witnessed in various cities of the country on Tuesday. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. The last eclipse of 2022 was visible in cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mathura, Ranchi, Coimbatore, and Chennai. As per Planetary Society of India (PSI), people in Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) were the first to witness the astronomical phenomenon in India.

Partial solar eclipse can be witness in some parts of the world including India, in India, the solar eclipse will be visible from 4:29 pm to 5:42 pm pic.twitter.com/Pik6xdXWw7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 25, 2022

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the partial solar eclipse was visible between 4.50 pm to 5.10 pm. People were seen using a strip of exposed X-ray film and protective glasses to watch the partial solar eclipse. The partial solar eclipse began at 4.16 pm and ended at 6.32 pm. The next partial solar eclipse will be visible on August 2, 2027.

#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Amritsar, Punjab. The astronomical phenomenon today is visible over most of India apart from some parts in the northeast pic.twitter.com/T9ZG068YTG — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

According to PSI, the partial solar eclipse began in Iceland at 2.28 pm and ended in India at 6.32 pm. The solar eclipse was also seen across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Even though it was not a full solar eclipse for the whole world, the partial solar eclipse was best visible in parts of western Russia and Kazakhstan. The visibility was stated to be 80 percent. In less than a fortnight, a total Lunar eclipse will occur on November 8.

