NEW DELHI: Parliament's Budget Session 2023 will commence on January 31, this year..

The Session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Spread over 66 days with usual recess. The Session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on the 1st of February. The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14, he said. During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February to 12 March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments.

"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items."Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Union Budget & other items," Joshi said in his tweet on Friday.

