The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced today began the day’s proceedings with the parliamentarians paying homage to leaders who lost their lives this year.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tributes to sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Telugu film actor Ghattamaneni Krishna along with other departed members.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced today, will continue till the 29th of this month. During the session, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 17 sittings and 16 Bills are likely to be tabled in these sessions.

Superstar Krishna who passed away on November 15 at the age of 79, also had a brief tryst with politics. He joined the Congress under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership, contested in the 1989 elections from the Eluru Parliament Constituency, and won the seat. He lost the elections in 1991 and stayed away from active politics after that. Tributes were paid to the departed leaders in the Rajya Sabha also.

This will be the inaugural session where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will officiate proceedings in the Rajya Sabha as the ex-officio chairman of the Upper House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the Rajya Sabha will attain new heights under the leadership of new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Welcoming him on the first day of the Winter session in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister congratulated Dhankhar.

