NEW DELHI: Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned today sine die, six days ahead of their schedule of the Winter Session. The Winter Session of Parliament which started on the 7th of this month was scheduled to end on the 29th of December. But with the growing fears about COVID-19 spread the sessions were concluded ahead by a week.

In his valedictory address in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla informed that the productivity of the house was 97 percent during the session. He said that a total of 13 sittings took place in which seven bills were passed while nine bills were introduced in the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota delivering Valedictory Address on concluding day of the Tenth Session of 17th Lok Sabha . @loksabhaspeaker @sansad_tv https://t.co/MhyOi6C6Uz — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) December 23, 2022

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House had a productivity of 102 percent during the session. He said the House passed and returned nine bills during the period.

Chairman Dhankhar added that 31 private member bills were also introduced in the House. This session was marked with a display of wit, sarcasm, humor, and intellect. I hope to experience more of it with greater indulgence from experienced members, Dhankhar said. Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely)/

Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 percent. The House held 13 sittings totaling 64 hours and 50 minutes. The Chairman also said one hour 46 minutes time of the House was wasted due to disruption.(With inputs from Lok Sabha Twitter)

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi; Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh; Smt. Sonia Gandhi, MP; Union Ministers and Leaders of parties in Parliament House after conclusion of #WinterSession of Parliament, 2022 @loksabhaspeaker @sansad_tv pic.twitter.com/s2pl7to8Et — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) December 23, 2022

