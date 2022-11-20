Parliament Winter Session From December 7-29

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is slated to begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29, as per separate notifications from the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session is likely to be held in the old parliament building as the construction of the new building may stretch till the end of the year, the sources said.

"Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 29 2022," similar notifications issued by both Houses said.

A Lok Sabha release also said the tenth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on December 7 and will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he is looking forward to constructive debate and discussions on legislative business and other items during the session.

