Parliament Winter Session Day1: Govt Responses to Written Queries

New Delhi: On day 1 of winter session of Parliament, the parliamentarians raised issues ranging from renaming of Bombay High Court and air pollution to pending dues to West bengal.

During the proceedings, the MPs also asked several questions to the government and the Union Ministers replied to their queries in both the Houses of parliament on Wednesday.

Communal violence during last 5 years:

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha that over 2,900 communal violence cases were registered in the country in the last 5 years. He cited National Crime Records Bureau data and said a total of 378 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in 2021, 857 in 2020, 438 in 2019, 512 in 2018 and 723 in 2017.

Situation along LAC:

India’s position is clear that we will not tolerate any unilateral change to the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rajy Sabha on Wednesday. The minister was replying to queries by MPs after his suo motu statement on foreign policy in the Upper House.

G20 Summit:

The Central government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday about its plans for the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said India will try to build consensus within the grouping and highlight the country's 3Ds — development, democracy and diversity.

Ruckus over FCRA:

The government said the FCRA registration of 6,677 NGOs were cancelled between 2017 and 2021. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that these NGOs will not be eligible for registration or grant of prior permission for a period of three years from the date of cancellation of registration.

Deaths due to lightning:

A total of 907 deaths were recorded due to lightning this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply in the Lower House, the Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra SIngh said weather events have caused 2,183 deaths across the country so far this year. He said people should use the Damini App for receiving lightning alerts.

Also Read: No Truth in Allegations of Privatising Singareni Collieries, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Clarifies