Parliament Stalled After Opposition’s Relentless Uproar Over Adani Issue

New Delhi: Demanding a discussion on allegations against Adani Group by a US firm Hindenburg Research, the Opposition parties stalled proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Budget session resumed on Monday two days after both Houses were adjourned on Friday due to an uproar from the opposition benches. Both the houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

Due to repeated protests from the members of opposition benches in both the houses, the government has not been able to initiate a debate on the President’s address in Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of trying to do ‘his best to avert a discussion in the Parliament. He stressed that the ‘country must know what power is behind the billionaire businessman (Adani)’.

“Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth should come out,” Rahul told reporters here.

Opposition MPs Protesting on Adani issue in Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/Ds58A8j6sY — United News of India (@uniindianews) February 6, 2023

However, the BJP members from the treasury benches have asserted that Parliament is not the right platform to discuss the affairs involving private entities. They said the Opposition parties are free to raise the issue during the customary debate on the President’s address to the joint session of the Parliament on January 31.

