Parliament’s Budget Session 2023: BBC Docu, China, Hindenburg Report on Opposition Agenda

New Delhi: Opposition parties are gearing up to corner the government over a host of issues during the Parliament’s 2023 Union Budget session which is set to commence on January 31.

Congress is planning to raise a range of issues from the Chinese incursion on LAC to inflation, rising national debt and unemployment to scathing Hindenburg report against the Adani Group. However, what remains to be seen is if the other opposition parties come together in the House and collectively raise their voice.

Taking serious note of the research paper presented at the DGP-IGP annual conference, Congress is demanding a discussion on the government’s ‘weak-kneed approach’ towards China in the Budget session of Parliament.

While MK Stalin-led DMK is preparing to attack the Centre on various issues like ban on BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, Hindenburg report, NEET exemption and the implementation of Sethusamudram project.

The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting of 48 state MPs on Monday to discuss the party’s strategy during the Budget session. Shinde has urged MPs to urge the Centre to take a neutral stand on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in the Supreme Court. Notably, Karnataka chief minister Bommai has said that not an inch of 42 villages in Sangli district would be given to the neighbouring state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will raise its demand for continuation of the 5 kg free rice scheme under the public distribution system in the Parliament. Patnaik has also asked the party MPs to give more emphasis on passing a Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the government has called an all-party meeting on Monday. The meeting will take place at noon in Parliament Annexe Building. This is a customary meeting in which the government will seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of the Parliament proceedings.

The Budget Session will commence on January 31 with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses in the Central Hall. On the second day (February 1), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget in Lok Sabha. Later, the budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

