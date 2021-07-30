Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: On the ninth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Monday amid protests by the Opposition groups who called for a boycott of the Pegasus issue.

The ninth day of the monsoon session of Parliament began. YSRCP MPs sought a resolution on Polavaram in Lok Sabha. Anantapur MP Talari Rangaya passed the adjournment motion to approve the estimated cost of Polavaram.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned shortly after the commencement amid continued opposition protest over Pegasus and other issues.

When the Lower House reassembled at noon, two bills-The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill were introduced.

Opposition MPs were seen holding placards and raising slogans as they gathered in the Well of the Lok Sabha, leading to a series of adjournments.

