Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said political parties should rise above ‘party politics’ to deliberate on what is necessary for people's welfare by keeping in mind that the nation is supreme.

“Parties should rise above partisan politics and deliberate on what is necessary for the citizens' development and welfare while keeping in mind that the nation is supreme,” Kovind said.

His remarks were welcomed with frequent applause by the audience which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker Om Birla besides ministers and other MPs.

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament's Central Hall, the President described the Indian parliamentary system as a big joint family and insisted that the top priority of the members of the ‘Parliament family’ should be to continue working in the interest of the family of the nation.

Kovind said there are many ways for political parties and citizens to express dissent. He emphasised on the values of peace, harmony and dialogue to resolve all “family differences” and asked citizens to use Gandhian means to express opposition and pursue demands.

“Mahatma Gandhi had used Satyagraha, but he also respected the other side.”

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition's vocal protests over a number of issues in both Houses of Parliament.

He said he will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving him the opportunity to serve as president. The outgoing president will address the nation tomorrow at 7 pm on the eve of demitting office.

Later, the members of Parliament bid farewell to the outgoing President in the Central Hall of Parliament House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the ceremony a proud occasion for the members who gathered to express their gratitude and reverence for Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday which was also attended by President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, several ministers, Padma awardees and tribal leaders.