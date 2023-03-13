Parliament Adjourned till Tuesday Amid Din Over Rahul’s London Speech, JPC Probe on Adani Row

New Delhi: Hours after the Parliament reconvened for the second phase of Budget session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday. The protests from both treasury benches and opposition members over the issue of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s speech in London. Notably, the Opposition members are demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The uproar in Lok Sabha started when Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked for papers to be laid in the House. The opposition Congress members trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans ‘We want JPC’ while treasury benches were also on their feet shouting slogans ‘Rahul Gandhi Maafi Maango’ (Rahul Gandhi apologise). As Agarwal’s requests to maintain decorum went in vain, he adjourned the House till Tuesday.



In Rajya Sabha too, similar uproarious scenes were witnessed over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in the UK. As soon as the Upper House assembled at 2 pm after the first round of adjournment over Gandhi’s remarks, treasury benches and opposition members engaged in shouting at each other and amid the din, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House till 11 am on March 14.

Defence Minister @rajnathsingh raises issue alleging that Rahul Gandhi, who is member of this House, insulted India by his comments. He demanded that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise.#BudgetSession2023 #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/LDMbT9ljQu — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adjournment of both the Houses of Parliament on Monday.

“The PM got his drumbeaters to get Parliament adjourned today so that the demand for JPC into the Adani Maha Mega Scam does not get raised,” Jairam wrote in a tweet.

The PM got his drumbeaters to get Parliament adjourned today so that the demand for JPC into the Adani MahaMegaScam does not get raised. But that will not stop HAHK( Hum Adanike Hain Kaun)-27. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji pic.twitter.com/XSrwztcEe7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 13, 2023

Also Read: Supreme Court Asks CBI to Not Proceed with Probe in BRS MLA Poaching Case