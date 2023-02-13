New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned on Monday as both the Houses will meet again on March 13 after month-long recess. The first phase of the Budget session came to an end today.

Earlier in the day, Hindenburg-Adani issue rocked the Upper House as the the Opposition members created ruckus over the suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil and the accounting fraud and stock manipulation claims US short-seller firm made against the Adani Group.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar was forced to adjourn the House shortly after the commencement of the Question Hour as the members from Opposition benches continued to create ruckus and sloganeering over the suspension of Rajni Patil.

“The people of the country want debate, discussion and deliberation in the House. I appeal to the members to permit me to take the list of businesses,” Dhankar said.

After the adjournment of Rajya Sabha, the BJP sought an apology from the Opposition for obstructing Parliament's proceedings. Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal accused the Opposition of denying other members of their privilege to raise their issues in Rajya Sabha repeatedly obstructing its proceedings.

