NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were on Thursday adjourned for the day following the opposition parties’ protest over Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani Group and other issues.

When Lok Sabha met after the first adjournment at 2 PM, members from Congress, TMC, DMK and others trooped into the well demanding a probe into the matter. Samajwadi Party, BSP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and other party members were also on their feet. Amid noisy scenes, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged protesting members to allow the House to take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. He said, the House is for discussion and appealed to the members to take part in it. As pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the morning, when Lok Sabha assembled for the day, Opposition members trooped into the well raising the issue. Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour while repeatedly appealing to the members to go back to their seats and maintain the decorum of the House. But protesting members did not pay heed leading to the adjournment of the House till 2 PM. In Rajya Sabha, a similar scene was witnessed when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM. Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, Samajwadi Party, Left and other Opposition members started raising slogans over the issue. As the ruckus continued, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day. (AIR News inputs)

