MUMBAI: Most of the people love biscuits from the leading food company Parle. According to the reports, the company has achieved a unique feat of selling more number of Parle-G biscuits during this COVID-19 lockdown. The company refused to show the specific sales statistics but accepted the fact that during three months of lockdown, March, April and May, the company has got the best results.

Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products stated that, "We’ve grown our overall market share by nearly 5%. And 80– 90% of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented." He further added that the growth was phenomenal, as a result, Parle was able to increase its market share by 4.5 to 5 percent during this lockdown.

He also mentioned that they have not seen this kind of growth at least in the last 30 to 40 years. He said that during the time of uncertainty, Parle-G biscuits have been consumed a lot by the people and even during the time of earlier crisis, tsunami and earthquakes, the sales of Parle-G biscuits had increased.

Shah said that people trust the brand a lot and Parle-G biscuits have a longer shelf line and good for storing as well. The company announced to donate three crore packs of Parle-G biscuits when the coronavirus pandemic intensified in India. He asserted that many other organisatons are also helping the people by distributing Parle-G biscuits. Many NGOs also purchased great quantities of Parle-G biscuits and the company has restarted its production from March 25 onwards. Currently, the company has 130 factories all over India.