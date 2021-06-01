Parents Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Theme and Greetings

Global Day of Parents 2021 is being celebrated on June 1st. Parents are God's most valuable gift to us; they play the most important part in our growth.

Here's all you need to know about the day, including why it's observed, the theme for this year, and a collection of SMS, WhatsApp texts, quotes, and Facebook status messages to send to parents. Let us commemorate the occasion with some fun quotes, wishes, greetings, poems, and so on.

The day highlights that the primary duty for nurturing and safeguarding of children rests with the family.

Parents are the anchors of the family and the cornerstone of our communities and cultures, have the obligation to protect their families from danger, caring for out-of-school children while fulfilling their work obligations, according to the United Nations. Children's health, education, and emotional well-being are jeopardized without parental support.

Parents work hard to ensure that their children have all they need in life, including mental, emotional, and financial stability, and the Global Day of Parents honors their efforts. It's a chance to thank all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship."

Date Significance:

The United Nations General Assembly declared the day in 2012 to honor parents throughout the world. Our mental, physical, social, financial, and career growth are all influenced by our parents. They are the true God, our earliest teachers, and they assist us in all aspects of our lives.

History and significance:

Since the 1980s, the importance of the family has been progressively brought to the attention of the world. The United Nations created this day to honor "the critical role of parents in the rearing of children. The Global Day of Parents recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For the full and harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding."

Theme:

The theme for Parents Day 2021 is ‘Appreciate All Parents Throughout the World,' urging us to recognize parents' worth and affection, as well as the sacrifices they make for their children. This is in recognition of their struggles and sacrifices for their children, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, which greatly increased their responsibilities. The topic of Parents Day 2021 is dedicated to all parents throughout the globe who strive, suffer, and sacrifice for the comfort of their families. It also encourages us to remember and honor our parents' sacrifices for our existence and survival.

Global Day of Parents 2021: Quotes and Greetings

1. "There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child." - Henry Ward Beecher

2. "Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents." -Abraham Lincoln

3. "Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world, you had to earn it." - Ann Brashares

4. "No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us." -Brad Meltzer

5. "First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life." - Chuck Palahniuk

6. "A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided." -Robert Brault

7. "What’s it’s like to be a parent. It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but in exchange it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love."- Nicholas Sparks

8. "We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." - Henry Ward Beecher

9. "Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence." - Plato

10. "One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad." - Jim DeMint

11. "Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, movement and action has an effect. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than the parent." - Bob Keeshan

12. "To lose one parent may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness." - Oscar Wilde

13. "When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." - Mitch Albom

14. "Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark to have been loved so deeply ..will give us some protection forever." - J.K. Rowling

15. "Parents must lead by example. Don't use the cliche; do as I say and not as I do. We are our children's first and most important role models." - Lee Haney

Global Day of Parents 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Mom and dad, thank you for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Global Day of Parents!

2. Let’s take a moment to be grateful to our parents. They are the reasons why we breathe. Happy Global Day of Parents!

3. Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy parent’s day to all those parents who never give up on their child!

4. It is not possible to list all the things you have sacrificed in order to keep me happy. Thank you for everything! Wishing Happy Global Day of Parents!

5. I am so grateful to you two for all the little things you have done to make my life better and easier. Happy Global Day of Parents!

6. My Mom and Dad, you two filled up my life with sunshine and happiness! Thank you for being my best friend! Happy Parent’s Day to you!

7. The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Global Day of Parents!

8. You bring a smile on my face when I am sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, and you just make my day brighter with your love and care. Happy Global Day of Parents!

9. All that I really need is right here with me. The most important part of my life, mom, and dad, it’s you. Happy Parents Day!

10. Today is a very special day for me because I get to celebrate the people, I love more than my life, and they’re my beloved parents! Happy Global Day of Parents!

Our parents may find it difficult to be with us at times owing to social, economic, or geographical constraints, but their love and care for us never fail to keep us warm and loved. Let us take a minute to thank our parents for their unrecognized efforts and wish all nurturers a Happy Parents Day!