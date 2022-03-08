Pandit Jagannath Guruji Predicts The Fate Of 5 State Assembly Elections 2022

With curtains coming down on over two-month-long 5 State Assembly Elections 2022, the counting of votes polled in these states will be held on March 10. As the counting exercise begins on Thursday, all politically inclined Indians will be hooked to the TV and mobile screens to get minute-by-minute updates on results. Which party will win and with how many seats in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have kept everyone anxious. There may be some clear wins but we never know when the tables will turn. As the nation awaits the election results with bated breath, we spoke to celebrity astrologer, prophesier and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji and here is his take on the assembly poll results for each state.

UTTAR PRADESH

Let’s begin with Uttar Pradesh, where Yogi Adityanath is at the helm of affairs at the moment, may continue to have him as the Chief Minister in 2022. The seats each party acquires is what the game of politics is all about and as per Pandit Jagannath Guruji’s prediction, BJP may lead with 200-250 seats. Congress may get approximately 20 seats or less, Samajwadi Party may get 135-150 seats, SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) will most probably get 6-10 seats.

PUNJAB

In Punjab, there is a nip and tuck between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but, eventually, as foreseen, AAP might lose out. Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi will most probably become the next Chief Minister of the land of five rivers. Predicting the number of seats Congress may get, it may be above 65 to 75 or below seats.

UTTARAKHAND

In Uttarakhand, it has been often observed that when Congress is in power, BJP is the next government after state elections and vice versa. As per Pandit Jagannath Guruji’s prediction, the present government is BJP so most probably the next will be that of Congress. There may be a tough fight because Congress may get around 33-35 seats and BJP could also acquire 28-30 seats. Speaking of AAP, the party which was co-founded in November 2012 by Arvind Kejriwal and his companions, may get 3-5 seats. However, it is possible that Congress may come into power. As per the prediction, the AAP government will impact Congress's chances, but eventually, the government will in all probability be that of Congress.

GOA

In Goa, it is possible that the NDA shall continue to rule the state. But Panditji does foresee Congress will do well. However, the government may still be that of the NDA. In terms of seats, BJP may get 16 to 18 seats, Congress may get 15-17 seats, and other parties may get 2-5 seats.

MANIPUR

In Manipur, where the Election Commission conducted re-polling at nine booths in Churachandpur district, it is possible that N. Biren Singh may continue to be the chief minister of state. The former footballer turned politician, who has been the CM of Manipur since 2017, may continue to reign, as per Panditji’s prediction. Speaking of the seats, BJP may get 25-35 seats in this north-eastern state.