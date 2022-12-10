PAN Card to Become Invalid if Not Linked with Aadhar by this Deadline, Deets Inside

New Delhi: If you have got a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and have not linked it to the respective biometric identification number Aadhaar then you should get this done as early as possible.

Every individual who had been assigned a PAN as of July 1, 2017, and who was eligible to receive an Aadhaar number, is mandated to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2023, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Starting April 1, all such PAN cards will become inoperative and the income tax returns of such individuals will not be processed. The income tax department on Saturday urged the people to not miss the 31 March 2023 deadline for linking the two cards.

“All PAN holders, who do not come under the exempt category as per Notification No. 37/2017, dated 11th May, 2017 and have not linked their Aadhaar with PAN yet, are requested to do so immediately. Failure to do so will lead to the unlinked PAN becoming inoperative,” the notice is posted on I-T’s e-filing website on Saturday.

The same notice can be found on the Income Tax department’s official Twitter account too.

“As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.4.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!”

Follow the below steps to link PAN with Aadhaar online:

1. Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and under the Quick Links section, click on Link Aadhaar option

2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number on the required fields and then click on Validate

3. If Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, the message ‘PAN is already linked with the Aadhaar or with some other Aadhaar’ will be displayed on your screen

4. However, if your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar and you have paid a challan on the NSDL Portal, the payment information will be validated by electronic filing. You will receive a pop-up notification stating that “Your payment details are verified" after confirming PAN and Aadhaar.

5. After inputting the necessary details, click the Link Aadhaar option, and then enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile phone number

6. After successfully submitting your request for an Aadhaar-PAN link, you may now check its status.

7. PAN Holders are required to wait 4-5 working days before submitting the linkage request if the payment details are not authenticated on the e-filing portal and if they have already paid the amount on the NSDL portal

