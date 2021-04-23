Palghar COVID Hospital Fire Claims 13 Lives, Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe

In a tragic incident, as many as 13 coronavirus patients have died in a fire accident that broke out in the wee hours of Friday at an intensive care unit of Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar, Palghar district of Maharashtra. The blaze erupted in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed hospital.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot and within two hours, the situation was brought under control. According to reports, there were 17 patients in the ICU. Some patients who were in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident, informed the Chief Minister’s Office. Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde announced compensation to the bereaved families. Eknath Shinde further added, "This is a big accident. Those found responsible won’t be spared. The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the fire accident that took place at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra. He approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the kin of those who have lost their lives in the fire accident and Rs. 50,000 will be given to those who have been seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the tragic fire at a Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

A few days ago, (i.e.,) on April 21st, a leakage in a medical oxygen tank disrupted the supply of the gas at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. A high-level inquiry was also ordered in that incident.