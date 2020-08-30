In a shocking incident that exposed the chinks in the country’s security armour, a Pakistani woman with questionable papers was found loitering near Noida in UP. She was arrested by the police.

The woman, identified as Nausheen Naaz, was married to Mohammed Jeved of Delhi in 2005 and settled in Delhi since 2007. However, her documents clearly mention that she can stay only in Delhi. Yet, the woman came to Noida without any permission.

The UP police, who were conducting a security frisking at the flyover in the Sector 14 A of Noida, intercepted her. On questioning, she revealed her identity. The police found that she had no permission to enter UP. They promptly arrested her.

Nausheen Naaz resides in Ajmeri Gate of the Old Delhi. The police have booked a case under the Section 14 of the Foreigners’ Act, 1946 for violating the visa norms. Delhi has recently witnessed communal riots and a terror module which planned attacks on Delhi was busted in the capital region recently.