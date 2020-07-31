NEW DELHI: The festival 'Raksha Bandan' is going to be celebrated on August 3rd. Ahead of this special occasion, many are sending rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistani Sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh also sent Modi a Rakhi by post. She also prayed for his well being and longevity. Qamar has been tying rakhi to Modi from the past 25 years. She further added that her husband Mohsin and son Sufian are also huge fans of Modi.

Speaking to a news channel, Qamar said that, she will definitely go to Delhi if she gets a call from PM Modi. She asserted that the Prime Minister is a very simple man and works hard for the welfare of the people. She said that two of her Pakistani sisters also want to tie rakhi to PM Modi.

Qamar who is a native of Pakistan married a man of Indian origin and is currently residing in Ahmedabad. She said that, "I get the opportunity to tie 'Rakhi' to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made." Qamar also added that she will present Modi with a painting made by her husband.

She praised centre's move to bring a law against Triple Talaq. She asserted that, "There is no provision of instant triple talaq in the Quran and Islam. No other than him could have taken this step (formation of law). He has done a very good job in the interests of Muslim women."

Widows living in Vrindavan, who would miss a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Raksha Bandhan due to the outbreak of coronavirus have sent 501 handmade rakhis and as many face masks to Modi.

The images of Modi are present on the special rakhis while masks have been themed in the temple town of Vrindavan with messages like "Stay Safe" and "Aatmnirbhar" written on them.