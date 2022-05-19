New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. The separatist leader last Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court directed the NIA authorities to assess Malik’s financial condition in order to determine the amount of fine to be imposed on him. Malik has been asked to file an affidavit disclosing all sources of his income and assets. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on May 25.

Earlier, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Recently, the court had ordered framing of charges against several separatists leaders including Yasin Malik under UAPA and IPC.

The court formally framed the charges against other Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor. The chargesheet was also filed against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

“The Indian diplomat was conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern that in a bid to suppress the voice of the indigenous Kashmiri leadership, the Indian government has resorted to implicating them in fictitious and motivated cases,” the Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

