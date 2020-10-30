Pakistan MPs Chant 'Modi, Modi' Inside Parliament?

A video clip of the parliamentary proceedings in Pakistan is going viral on social media in which one could see the members chanting, 'Modi, Modi'. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje also shared a video with a caption, “With his dedication, determination & vision for Bharat, PM Narendra Modi Ji have inspired the whole world not just India! See opposition of Pakistan parliament chanting "Modi Modi" against the ruling govt. Massive embarrassment for #Imran Khan." Here is the tweet.

Now, the question is did Pakistani MPs really chant the name, Modi in their parliament? On October 26, Pakistani opposition leader Khawaja Asif and other MPs shouted 'voting, voting' and not 'Modi'.

According to India Today report, Mateen Haider, a senior journalist from Pakistan said that, "The only slogan that was raised mentioning Modi was ‘'Modi ka jo yaar hai, Gaddar hai gaddar hai' (Modi's friends are traitors). There were no pro-Modi slogans raised in the parliament."

A resolution was passed in the Assembly against the controversial cartoons carried by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and the comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron. In the debate, when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi started to address the house, opposition members started to chant "voting, voting" and not "Modi, Modi".