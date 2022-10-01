Pakistan Govt Twitter Handle Blocked

The government of Pakistan's official Twitter handle was blocked. The Twitter handle of the Pakistan government shows the account has been withheld in response to a legal demand.

Twitter withholds content that is found to be in violation of local laws based on requests received from authorities.

Twitter in a statement said, "In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere if we receive a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time. Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s)."

