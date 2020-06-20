JAMMU: A drone from Pakistan, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

This is the first such incident in Jammu region when a drone carrying arms and explosives was shot down by the BSF.

A BSF party on patrol duty spotted the 8x8 drone (from blade to blade) hovering in the skies at Rathua village in the vicinity of Border Out Post (BOP) Pansar around 5.10 am, according to officials.

BSF personnel fired nine rounds and shot it down 250 metres inside the Indian territory, they said.

A highly sophisticated rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven grenades were the payload on the drone meant to be delivered to Pakistani agents, the officials said quoting preliminary information, according to a news agency.

It is speculated that Pakistani rangers manning the forward posts opposite BOP Pansar were controlling the drone.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani rangers fired a few rounds on Babiya post in Hiranagar sector around 8.50 am. There was no retaliation by the BSF guarding the IB, they said, adding the situation is being monitored closely.