Pak Vessel Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 280 Crore Seized, Nine Crew Members Held

In a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad, the Indian Coast Guard have apprehended a Pakistani boat and detained nine crew members onboard on Sunday night and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from them.

A defence spokesperson said on Monday the Pakistani boat ‘Al Haj’ carrying huge amounts of heroin was intercepted and apprehended by the Coast Guard Ships in the Arabian Sea when it crossed the Indian waters. The Pakistani vessel is being brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 25, 2022

According to the Indian Coast Guard officials they had advanced intelligence of the boat venturing into Indian waters. Two Gujarat ATS operatives intercepted the boat attempting to return to Pakistan throwing away narcotics packers in water. The high-speed boat was stopped forcibly as the ICG operatives had to fire at the Pakistani vessel to prevent its escape, the ICG officials added. The officials said during the operation, one crew suffered an injury and the other two minor bruises.

Also Read: India Needs Golden Telangana Model, Not Golmaal Gujarat Model, Says KTR