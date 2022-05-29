Pak Drone Shot Down With Magnetic Bombs, Grenades In J&K Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, a Pakistani drone carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many Barrel Grenade Launchers grenades, shot down by J&K police from near the Indo-Pakistan International Border in the Rajbagh area of Kathua district on Sunday morning. The incident took place ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"There was a payload with the drone. Seven UBGL grenades and seven magnetic or sticky bombs have been recovered. Terror threat is looming large over the Shri Amarnath Yatra. The explosives may have been sent to target Shri Amarnath Yatra," SSP Kathua RC Kotwal on Drone.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is going to start on June 30 on two routes - the traditional 48-km course through Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km route through central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Earlier on May 14, J&K Police also recovered a drone from the Nai Basti area in the Jammu district. However, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, later confirmed that it belonged to a security establishment.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: No Woman Can Be Forced To Work in Night Shift