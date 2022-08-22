Padma Award 2023| New Delhi: The online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 have opened and the last date for submission is September 15, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The nominations and recommendations for Padma awards, which can include a self-nomination can be filed online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal at https :// awards. gov. in.

Instituted in 1954, the three Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country which are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year and presented by the President of India.

The award seeks to recognize work of distinction and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

The nominations and recommendations which started on May 1s this year should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her and his respective field and discipline.

