Padma Awards 2022: Self Nominations Allowed, September 15 Last Date

PADMA AWARDS 2021: Online nominations or recommendations are on for the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards have commenced.

The nomination process is open to the public where even self-nominations can be made by individuals.

The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is 15th September this year.

The Padma awards will be announced on Republic Day, 2022.

The Government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”.

The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Award portal padmaawards.gov.in

The award seeks to recognise works of distinction and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields of activities and disciplines like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, civil service and sports.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these awards.

All citizens are requested to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, divyang persons and those who are doing selfless service to society and make their nominations/recommendations.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

