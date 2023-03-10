Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Fall from 20th Floor

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling from 20th floor of a Gurugram high-rise building. The death comes days after Ritesh Agarwal's wedding.

In a statement, Ritesh Agarwal requested "everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief".

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," said Ritesh Agarwal.

