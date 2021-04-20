Oxygen Supplies in Bengaluru Hospitals Dry Up

As the Covid cases rise up, the hospitals are facing a difficult situation. They are running out of oxygen cylinders. Recent reports from the Bengaluru hospitals claim that the oxygen supply has completely dried up.

Karnataka’s health minister shared that the state does not use all of their daily manufactured oxygen cylinders. Out of 812 metric tonnes, only 273 metric tonnes is used. The hospitals are now in a state of bewilderment. The hospital staff has alleged that the Nodal officer is not responding to their concern. On the other hand, the nodal officer, Deputy Drug Controller Bhaskaran J said that he arranged the oxygen cylinders for several hospitals.

This situation has caused a problem in many hospitals. Patients are now under the critical condition as they are not getting enough oxygen supply. Many hospitals have several patients in serious condition but not even enough oxygen cylinders for half of them.

A few weeks ago, the Bengaluru hospitals expressed concern over another issue. The state government took a major decision regarding Hospital beds. It was announced that, from April 8, the hospitals will have to allow at least 50% of the beds to the government. The COVID-19 patients that the government refers will be admitted to these hospitals.

For the past few months, there has been an increase in the cases and due to this the number of patients in the hospitals is increasing. Along with the Covid patients, the hospitals will also have to take care of the other non-Covid patients.

Now the suppliers are asking the hospitals to stop contacting them as they do not have any oxygen cylinders.

An MD from one of the Bengaluru hospital shared that they are particularly facing issues with the elderly. Those in their 50s and 60s are not able to handle it. Their condition is deteriorating quickly. Some families are trying to find a bed elsewhere but in vain.