Oxygen Concentrators in Huge Demand During COVID Second Wave

Amidst the rise in the number of cases in the second wave of coronavirus, the patients are suffering from oxygen and antiviral drug shortage. Now, there is a huge demand for oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. The oxygen concentrators are devices that concentrate the oxygen from ambient air and it is recommended by doctors so that the shortage of oxygen in a person's body is fulfilled.

Oxygen tanks or cylinders were common items used to provide oxygen assistance to patients prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the demand for the relatively new technology of oxygen concentrators has increased due to a shortage of such cylinders, which can only accommodate a small amount of medical oxygen and later it has to be refilled.

A few years ago, the Oxygen Concentrators were first introduced and they were used to treat patients with chronic lung inflammation known as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and sleep apnea. But now these are of high demand and these can be installed at home for personal use and also in hospitals.

The oxygen concentrators can be used for mild to moderate covid-19 patients but it is not recommended to use for the ICU patients. The ICU patients are required to use Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

With the help of oxygen concentrators, there will be a continuous flow of oxygen for Covid patients in their own homes or enables a hospital to generate its own oxygen, when the original source of medical oxygen runs out.

The oxygen in this concentrator comes from the air. The device removes the nitrogen and concentrates all of the oxygen in the air, which is made up of 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen. The oxygen that is concentrated in this device is 90 to 95 percent pure and can be quickly dispensed through the pressure valve, which helps control the flow to the nasal cannula. Oxygen concentrators cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 2,000,000. They come in different shapes and sizes. They need a power source to function properly.