The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University appears safe and triggered an immune response in many people who have received the shot in an early trail , scientists announced Monday after the first phase of human trials.

Trials for coronavirus vaccine produced at Oxford University will start in India as soon as a license is issued, said the Indian firm collaborating with researchers in the UK.

The Lancet review comes as India launched its first human trial of the indigenous vaccine COVAXIN. AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said it would take at least three months for researchers to arrive at the first data set.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines collaborated with Oxford researchers, said that the trials "have shown promising results and we are extremely pleased."

He further stated that, "Within a week 's time, we will apply to the Indian regulator for a licensure trials. As soon as they grant us permission to do so, we will start the vaccine testing in India. In addition, we will soon begin the manufacture of the vaccine in large quantities."

The University of Oxford partnered with the UK-based global bio pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the large-scale production and future distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, with proposals for the clinical development and production of the Oxford vaccine advancing globally.

India's Serum Institute, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, has been selected by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine as soon as it is available.

Dr Sandy Douglas involved with the manufacturing side of the vaccine said that, "Phase I / II interim data shows that AZD1222 was capable of generating rapid antibody and T-cell response against SARS-CoV-2. Although more work needs to be done, Oxford Jenner Vaccine is also planning to carry out some of its clinical trials in India, as stated today 's data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and enable us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine."