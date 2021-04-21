Over a Thousand Challans Issued Over Curfew Violation in UP

Uttar Pradesh: Scores of people were arrested by the police for disobeying the government's Covid Care rules, which include ignoring social distance norms in public places such as markets.

According to the official, 482 people who wandered around violating the rules in public places were fined Rs 53,450 by patrolling police.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was levied under the new law, and 13 cases under IPC 188 were filed against 52 people. Challans were issued to 16,000 vehicles, according to official data released on Tuesday (April 20).

In Uttar Pradesh, 29,754 coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,80,523. The total number of people killed in the Coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday (April 20) was 9,997.

The covid-19 vaccine was given to 9,90,765 l people, according to official data. And the first dose of the vaccine was given to 92,25,108 people. Until now, 16,84,657 people have received the second dose.