Over a Dozen Workers Trapped as Stone Quarry Collapses in Mizroam

Aizawl: Over a dozen labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry caved in on Monday, PTI reported. The collapse happened in the afternoon when labourers of ABCI Infrastructure private limited were working in the quarry in Maudarh area of Hnahthial district of Mizoram.

According to Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar at least 13 people were working at the site when the accident took place. He said one worker managed to escape while others were trapped under the debris.

Some reports suggest 15-20 people along with five excavators and drilling machines have been buried under the quarry. Volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) from Leite village and Hnahthial town have joined the rescue operation, however, no person has been rescued from the debris till 7.30 pm.

#DramaticVisuals- moments when a dozen labourers from Bihar got trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram today at Maudarh, Hnahthial district,a massive multi-agency rescue operation is on @ndtv Reports. pic.twitter.com/CwDR1VwBzk — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) November 14, 2022

Sources said the loose soil caved in from the above while the labourers were breaking and collecting the stones at the quarry. The ABCI Infrastructure private limited is constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village and it’s workers were collecting stones or boulders from the quarry.

(With PTI inputs)

