Over 58,000 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts Vacant Across Central Institutions: Ministry of Education

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education said thousands of teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools and Central Higher Education Institutes across the country.

Responding to a written question, the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Lok Sabha that 12,099 teaching posts and 1,312 non-teaching posts need to be filled in Kendriya Vidyalayas. He also said the Centre is ensuring that these vacancies are filled ‘as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of concerned institutions’.

Elaborating further on the vacant posts, the Union Minister said:

a) In Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, 3,271 teaching posts are vacant. In residential schools , the number of vacant non-teaching posts is 1,756

b) In Central Universities, 6,180 teaching posts and 15,798 non-teaching posts are yet to be filled

c) 4,425 teaching posts and 5,052 non-teaching posts are vacant in IITs

d) In NITs and Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology, 2,089 teaching posts and 3,773 non-teaching posts are vacant

e) 353 teaching and 625 non-teaching posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research respectively

f) In IIMs, 1,050 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant

