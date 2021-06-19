Over 50 Percent Vaccines Administered in May-June Were in Rural India: Govt

In the past few months, India faced a lot of issues with a shortage in the vaccine. The Indian government started the vaccination drive with Covishield and Covaxin in January this year. However, later it approved Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for only emergency use. There are many vaccines approved in the country to help speed up the process.

The vaccine program went not so good in May. The states were to begin vaccinating those in the age group of 18-44, but it got delayed due to shortage. But still, the vaccination went good enough in the month of May-June. Out of all the jabs given to citizens during this period, 53 per cent was administered to the rural people.

Earlier there was a report that the rural population is getting neglected in this. But countering those claims, the government shared that more than 50 per cent of the jabs were given to rural citizens.

Also Read: Now, Get A COVID Shot Sitting In Your Car!

Niti Aayog member V K Paul shared that the rural population is getting the jabs at a good pace. Some places have a really high percentage, higher than even the national average. Now that the centre, states, and private sectors are working together towards one goal, the pace is likely to pick up. The hope is that the speed will catch on in the coming month and more people get vaccinated in less time.

The centre while talking about vaccination, also thanked the private sectors as their contribution helped a lot. These sectors helped with Covid19 treatment and also the vaccination. Their help boosted the process in the country. Private sector participation is crucial and states must try to use their help to the fullest.

Finally, after a long time, the daily number of cases in India is slowly seeing a fall. Even though the active number is still high, at least a high number of new cases is not being added. If the numbers keep dipping, the states will slowly lift the night curfew as well.